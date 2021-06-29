O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 309.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMBM. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.