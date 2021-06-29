O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

NYSE:CCI opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

