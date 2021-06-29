O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 585,573 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,942,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 971,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.