O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 452.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ArcBest worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

ARCB stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

