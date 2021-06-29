O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,427 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $148.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

