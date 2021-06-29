Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $93.01

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.01, but opened at $95.54. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $95.51, with a volume of 174 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OAS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,904,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $24,946,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

