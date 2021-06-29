OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.13

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $405,495.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.08 or 0.00691172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.