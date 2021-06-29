OctoFi (OCTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $214,691.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00024135 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $214,691.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00056486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.51 or 0.00705151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039389 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

