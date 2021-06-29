OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

