OIN Finance (OIN) Market Capitalization Hits $3.85 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $119,825.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00683079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039039 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,635,530 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

