Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

