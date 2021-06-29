Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

OLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $34,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.