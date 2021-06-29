Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.32. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.