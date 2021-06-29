Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $14.95 on Friday. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $383.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,312,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,663,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

