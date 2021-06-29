OracleChain Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $348,137.71 and $35,849.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00143991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,276.34 or 0.99806948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars.

