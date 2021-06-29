Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 2,383.3% in June

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 2,383.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of ORZCF stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

