Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.14

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 1995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

