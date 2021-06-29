Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 24,574 Shares of Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,439,598.45.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

