Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Pacira BioSciences worth $55,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,879.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,829.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.