PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

