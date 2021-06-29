PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

