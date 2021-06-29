Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 20.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.