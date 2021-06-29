Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,718 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 935,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

