Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 2,788.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCB stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

