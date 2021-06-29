Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,232 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IAA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

