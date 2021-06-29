Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 378.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.