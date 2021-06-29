Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

