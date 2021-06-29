Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $486.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $495.00 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $460.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.70. 163,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,160. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.