Paul J. Hennessy Sells 49,600 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. 1,525,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.96. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 12.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 79,698 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Vroom by 29.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 286,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $953,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

