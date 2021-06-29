Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PAYA stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paya by 35.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 187.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

