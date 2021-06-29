Payfair (PFR) Achieves Market Cap of $12,264.95

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Payfair has a market cap of $12,264.95 and approximately $371.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00692450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Payfair Coin Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

