PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.72. 104,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,664. The stock has a market cap of $345.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

