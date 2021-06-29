PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PayPal stock opened at $293.65 on Monday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.08. The stock has a market cap of $344.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

