Peet DeFi Trading Up 1,431.2% This Week (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded 1,431.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

