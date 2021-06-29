Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

