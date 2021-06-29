Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Ouster stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

