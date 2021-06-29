Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KXIN opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

