Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,589,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

