PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

