Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $734.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $15,897,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

