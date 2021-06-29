Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZPSU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000.

Shares of TZPSU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

