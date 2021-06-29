Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $6.38 Million in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 8.18% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,836,000.

Shares of KAIR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

