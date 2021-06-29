Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000.

NASDAQ:GAMCU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

