Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 697,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

