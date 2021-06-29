Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 607,057 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 607,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.31% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $731,000.

ENFA opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

