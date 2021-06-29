Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $4.95 Million Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $742,000.

Shares of AEACU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

