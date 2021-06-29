Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ HYACU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

