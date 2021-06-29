PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

