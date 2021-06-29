Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

POFCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $567.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

