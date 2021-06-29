Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Up 2.6%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 25,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 56,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$39.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,806.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$16.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.